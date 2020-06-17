Trouble in paradise! Francesca Farago announced that she and boyfriend Harry Jowsey have called it quits more than a year after meeting on TV.

Farago, 26, who found love with Jowsey, 22, while filming Netflix’s Too Hot to Handle in March 2019 — the show aired in 2020 — shared an emotional video on Tuesday, June 16, explaining what went wrong for the pair.

“First, let me say I am aware that this may not be the most appropriate time to posting this video,” the reality star wrote alongside the YouTube video she shot from her home. “With everything going on right now I do not wish to come across as insensitive, by airing out my personal issues. But this has been taking a huge toll on me emotionally and I know I owe answers to all you, who having been asking questions. I feel I need to be honest and I hope everyone can understand.”

The Canada native apologized for “being so emotional” and noted that she filmed the five-minute message when the breakup was “very fresh.”

During the heartfelt clip, Farago revealed that the Australian native broke up with her and that he couldn’t handle the long-distance romance any longer. The two were set to be in L.A. together this spring, but the coronavirus pandemic led to them quarantining apart.

“The way I was thinking is not the way he was thinking,” she explained to her followers. “We just had different mindsets to this situation. We would argue every now and then but it was never, for me, a relationship ending and I think for him, small little things ended up turning into relationship-ending arguments.”

Farago explained that she “thought we were gonna get married” before Jowsey broke things off.

The swimwear designer said that she shared their split news for the sake of her “own mental health,” because she could not “fake a relationship.”

“I cannot pretend that everything’s going to be OK,” she told her fans. “The only way that I can move on is by making this video and by telling everyone that that’s what happened.”

Farago noted that she would have “stuck through [it with] this person no matter what,” but when it came to her ex, “he is moving on and I need to do the same.”

She continued: “I’ve given it so many chances and I’ve forgiven so much and stood by the relationship because I love him.”

The model revealed that “he is not the person for me” and that sadly there were “a lot of rumors that came up that turned out to be true.”

“I didn’t want to believe it because how could you have a wedding ring folder with someone and how could you propose to someone, but you’re also saying, I can’t be with you because of the distance,” she added. “It makes me feel like I was being played. It’s just sad with myself for letting myself be put through this situation.”

Farago concluded: “I don’t think anyone should stay in a situation when you’re extremely unhappy and when you’re not being treated the way you deserve to be treated.”

For his part, Jowsey, announced that he will explain his reasons for calling things off with Farago during an Instagram Live chat on Wednesday, June 17.

“Thanks for the love & support nothing bad has happened so please don’t jump to conclusions, I’ll explain it all tomorrow in detail,” he wrote via Twitter, following Farago’s video message. “Thanks for understanding x.”

Last month, Jowsey opened up to Us Weekly exclusively about the pair’s romance and how they got over their past breakup. Although the pair was together as of May 2020, the couple took an eight-month break after the show stopped filming in 2019.

“We broke up on the worst terms. It was toxic,” Aussie star revealed on the May 14 episode of Us‘ “Watch With Us” podcast. “We just didn’t see eye to eye on a couple of things and we had a really big fight. She went back to Vancouver, and I was on my farm with my mom and my chickens.”

After rekindling their romance, Jowsey asked Farago to marry him with a ring pop during the show’s reunion special in May.