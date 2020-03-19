Nothing says “true love” and “commitment” quite like getting matching tattoos with your significant other. Even if your relationship doesn’t last forever, you can bet that your permanent ink will withstand the test of time.

The Meaning Behind All of Hailey Baldwin’s Tattoos — From Matching Friend Designs to Finger Ink

Celebrities are no stranger to the matching tattoo game and that rings true for married couples and exes alike. Over the years, so many famous duos have gone under the needle, including former lovebirds like Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson and married folks such as Victoria and David Beckham.

Take note: There are two types of matching tattoos. There are those that are literally identical, like Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s butterfly tattoo dedicated to their daughter Stormi. And then there are those, that together, tell a story. Take Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s Disney-inspired tattoo as an example of the latter. Jonas has “to infinity” tattooed on his wrist and Turner has “& beyond” inked onto hers.

Stars Are Expressing Themselves With Face Tattoos — Including Chris Brown, Amber Rose, Presley Gerber and More!

One of the best matching tattoos Us Weekly’s ever seen is the precious family-inspired design on power couple Chrissy Teigen and John Legend. The Bring the Funny judge has “John Luna Miles” inked onto the inside of her arm and Legend has “Chrissy Luna Miles” tattooed onto the same spot. Swoon!

And we can’t talk about couples tattoos without talking about Miley Cyrus, who got matching trident ink with boyfriend Cody Simpson in March of 2020 after her split from ex-husband Liam Hemsworth last August. Cyrus and Hemsworth also got matching tattoos on their forearms in 2012, featuring quotes from Theodore Roosevelt’s iconic “Citizenship in a Republic” speech.

See All the Tattoos Miley Cyrus Has Gotten Since Her Split From Liam Hemsworth

So without further ado, keep scrolling to see which of your favorite celebrity couples (and exes) said “yes” to forever with permanent ink.