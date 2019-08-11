



It’s over for Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth. The pair called it quits after less than eight months of marriage, Us Weekly can confirm.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” a rep for the singer told E! News in a statement. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

Cyrus, 26, and Hemsworth, 29, exchanged vows at their Nashville home on December 23, 2018, after dating on and off for 10 years. A source told Us at the time that the twosome losing their Malibu home during the Woolsey Canyon wildfire a month earlier was the push they needed to make their union official.

“Liam caring for animals and helping others during the Malibu fire sealed the deal. Their love exploded after that,” the source told Us. “They are a perfect match.”

The “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” songstress has spoken candidly about her marriage to the Hunger Games alum over the years. Cyrus, who has referred to herself as queer in the past, told Elle in July 2019 that their relationship is very “unique.”

“I think it’s very confusing to people that I’m married,” she told the magazine. “And I don’t know that I would ever publicly allow people in there because it’s so complex, and modern, and new that I don’t think we’re in a place where people would get it. I mean, do people really think that I’m at home in a f–king apron cooking dinner?”

The Disney alum noted at the time that she made a “partner decision” when she married Hemsworth.

“This is the person I feel has my back the most,” she said. “I definitely don’t fit into a stereotypical wife role. I don’t even like that word.”

