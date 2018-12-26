Her hero! Newlyweds Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus’ love for each other went to the next level after they lost their Malibu home during California’s Woolsey wildfires last month.

“Liam caring for animals and helping others during the Malibu fire sealed the deal. Their love exploded after that,” a source tells Us Weekly. “They are a perfect match.”

Cyrus, 26, and Hemsworth, 28, sparked wedding speculation on Monday, December 24, after photos surfaced of the pair cutting a cake in front of balloons that read, “Mr. and Mrs.” Two days later, the “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” singer confirmed they tied the knot by sharing several black-and-white photos of the couple in formal attire. In the photos, Cyrus looked gorgeous in an ivory Vivienne Westwood gown, while the actor looked handsome in a suit and sneakers.

“12.23.18,” Cyrus, who met Hemsworth on the set of The Last Song in 2009, captioned one of the photos. In another post, she added, “10 years later…”

The source also tells Us that both Cyrus and Hemsworth’s families “love each other and get along very well.”

Members of the Cyrus clan, including Miley’s mom, Tish Cyrus, and sisters Brandi Cyrus and Noah Cyrus, were spotted at the Nashville ceremony. The Hunger Games actor’s brothers, Chris and Luke, were also in attendance.

Last month, Cyrus and Hemsworth shared photos of the damage done to their Malibu home in the fires. The Disney alum gushed about how her now-husband handled the situation during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon earlier this month.

“I was actually in South Africa and [wasn’t able to] make sure my animals and all my living things were safe. And Liam was an amazing hero,” she said on December 13. “He got out all the horses, the pigs, seven dogs, four cats. His truck was [filled]. It was really sexy to me.”

In November, the couple also donated $500,000 to The Malibu Foundation to help rebuild their community after the damage from the fires.

