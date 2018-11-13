Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus have been open about the affect the California wildfires have had on them and their animals. The actor penned an emotional note alongside a photo of the couple’s home burned to the ground on Tuesday, November 13.

“It’s been a heartbreaking few days. This is what’s left of my house. Love,” the 28-year-old Hunger Games star began the lengthy caption on the pic that shows a metal sign that spells out L-O-V-E. “Many people in Malibu and surrounding areas in California have lost their homes also and my heart goes out to everyone who was affected by these fires.”

The Australian native went on to note that he “spent the day in Malibu yesterday and it was amazing to see the community pulling together to help each other out in any way they can.”

Hemsworth continued: “Malibu is a strong community and this event is only going to make it stronger. Thankful for the all the great local guys that helped keep smaller fires out around my property. I love u guys. I love you Malibu. Thank you to all the hero firefighters around California.”

The Isn’t It Romantic? actor concluded the post writing that “it’s going to be a journey to rebuild,” and encouraged those around them to “stay strong.” He then added links for people to help and donate to the Malibu Foundation as well as his 25-year-old fiancée’s Happy Hippie Foundation.

Cyrus revealed the devastating loss of their home in a series of tweets on Sunday, November 11.

“Completely devestated [sic] by the fires affecting my community. I am one of the lucky ones. My animals and LOVE OF MY LIFE made it out safely & that’s all that matters right now,” the former Disney star wrote AT THE TIME. “My house no longer stands but the memories shared with family & friends stand strong. I am grateful for all I have left. Sending so much love and gratitude to the firefighters and LA country Sheriff’s department!”

Hemsworth and Cyrus got engaged in 2012, but ended things the following year. The two rekindled their love and became engaged again in 2016.

