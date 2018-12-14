To the rescue. Miley Cyrus recently called Liam Hemsworth her “survival partner,” and she isn’t done praising her longtime love.

The “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” singer, 26, appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, December 13, and revealed how the Isn’t It Romantic actor, 28, rescued their animals during California’s Woolsey wildfires, which destroyed their Malibu home in early November.

“I was actually in South Africa and [wasn’t able to] make sure my animals and all my living things were safe. And Liam was an amazing hero,” she said. “He got out all the horses, the pigs, seven dogs, four cats. His truck was [filled]. It was really sexy to me.”

And how did Hemsworth get the animals in their crates? “He actually had to spray them with the hose in the butt to make them run into the back of the truck,” the Hannah Montana alum explained.

The Independence Day: Resurgence star somehow managed to keep his sense of humor during the stressful time. Cyrus added: “He was trying to make me feel better ‘cause I wasn’t there. And, you know, he’s Australian so he’s a little intense. He goes, ‘Babe, I’m just dominating the evacuation — look at it! I got the pigs in the back; they’re in the crates.’”

The couple donated $500,000 to The Malibu Foundation in November to help support relief efforts as the community tried to recover from the wildfires’ destruction.

“Everyone has really come together to rebuild such a magical place. Obviously, I love it so much,” the “Malibu” singer said of the California town. “I’ve always said I think everyone can find their own Malibu — it’s just a place where you feel safe and at home.”

Cyrus admitted having her neighborhood destroyed was “really shocking and devastating,” but some positives did come out of it. “Being able to go back and rebuild this together — you know, be stronger together — it’s really given a really beautiful light at the end of something pretty dark,” she said.

Neil Young, Robin Thicke, Shannen Doherty and Gerard Butler also had their homes destroyed by the Woolsey wildfires.

