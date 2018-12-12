‘Til death do they part. Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth had their ups and downs throughout the years, but the “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” singer now has nothing but amazing things to say about her longtime love.

The 26-year-old was a guest on Howard Stern’s radio show on Wednesday, December 12, when he asked her to clarify her relationship status with the Isn’t It Romantic actor, 28.

“This is your boyfriend. Fiancé?” the 64-year-old radio host asked.

“Yeah … kind of-ish,” Cyrus explained. “My partner — I call him my survival partner now. And he thinks it’s not romantic, but I learned that is why you pair up with someone, for survival.”

The couple recently went through a trying time when their Malibu home was destroyed in November as a result of California’s Woolsey wildfires. While the event was traumatic, the “Wrecking Ball” singer said she “never loved [Hemsworth] more” than when she saw him spring into action to save their animals.

“He got all the animals out in his truck. He put two pigs in crates. And I said, ‘How did you get them out?’ And he said the only thing he could do was get a really powerful hose and sprayed then in the ass,” she recalled. “So he just chased the pigs into crate, which was genius.”

Cyrus added that the Australian actor “got a lot of action for saving the animals.”

“We had to make sure that he knew I was very thankful,” she explained.

While many of the former Disney Channel star’s original songs, along with countless possessions, were lost in the fire, she is doing her best to stay optimistic and see the “light at the end of the tunnel” with the help of those in her community who are going through the same thing.

She continued: “I think when you’re in a position that I am, I don’t feel like a lot of people can relate to me, even friends, because I have to work really hard. A lot of my friends do get to go out and do all of these things that I really can’t do.”

The pair have been dating on and off since they met on the set of 2010’s The Last Song. Hemsworth got down on one knee in May 2012, but they split in September 2013. The couple reconciled two years later and Cyrus started wearing her engagement ring once again shortly after.

“They consider themselves married,” a source told Us in December 2017, “[but they] still have zero plans of having an actual wedding.”

