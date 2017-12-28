Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth don’t need a walk down the aisle to confirm their commitment.

“They consider themselves married,” a source tells Us, noting that the couple, engaged again since early 2016 following a two-year split, “still have zero plans of having an actual wedding.”

Similarly, while the insider notes “a few of their friends have recently had children,” the “Malibu” singer, 25, and her 27-year-old fiancé are in no rush to be parents. Adds the source: “Miley loves playing with babies but isn’t ready to start a family of her own quite yet.”

Billy Ray Cyrus sent fans into a frenzy in March, when he shared an Instagram photo of Miley wearing a white dress, with the caption, “I’m so happy…you are happy.” He then retweeted several fans who asked if Miley was married. Miley’s manager later shut down the speculation, telling Us it was “just some great photos that happen to have been taken in a white dress.”

Weeks later, Miley’s sister Brandi and mom, Tish, joked about the speculation. “I was like, in that top? What are you, crazy?” Brandi recalled to Entertainment Tonight at the time. “She would have had some fabulous wedding dress, not just, like, the frilly top she was wearing in the photo.”

Tish agreed, adding: “If Miley was getting married, it would not be in that dress!”

The Disney alum and The Hunger Games star have been dating on and off since they met on the set of 2010’s The Last Song. Hemsworth proposed in May 2012, but they called off the engagement in September 2013. Two years later, the couple got back together and Cyrus started wearing her Neil Lane sparkler again shortly after.

