Love, loss and alter egos. Miley Cyrus dished on her marriage to Liam Hemsworth, the devastating aftermath of the Woosley fires, Hannah Montana and more in her August Elle cover story.

“I feel the most powerful I’ve ever felt. I like the way being sexual makes me feel, but I’m never performing for men,” the 26-year-old musician told the magazine in the interview, published online on Thursday, July 11. “They shouldn’t compliment themselves to think that the decisions I’m making in my career would have anything to do with them getting pleasure. I don’t think that because some guy thinks I’m hot he’s going to buy my record. It doesn’t help me.”

Cyrus and Hemsworth, 29, tied the knot in December after dating on and off for nearly a decade.

“I’m in a hetero relationship, but I still am very sexually attracted to women,” the Disney alum admitted to Elle. “People become vegetarian for health reasons, but bacon is still f–king good, and I know that.”

Cyrus previously credited the couple losing their Malibu home during the Woolsey Canyon wildfire a month before their wedding as the push they needed to take the next step in their relationship.

“After the Woolsey fire, I thought about how we helped more than 120 families who lost their homes,” she told Elle, referring to her Happy Hippie foundation. “We’ve served nearly 1,300 homeless kids in Hollywood every year since 2014. And last year, we helped 270 kids find housing and provided 32,000 meals. That won’t burn down. That helped me become much more disconnected from things. … With natural disasters, you don’t get a choice. You surrender.”

