This Love Is Blind alum has a new little one! Mark Cuevas’ fiancé, Aubrey Rainey, gave birth to their second child on Thursday, February 3.

“Baby boy is here,” Rainey, 26, wrote via Instagram Stories. “He is doing great. Thank you to all of you for the sweet prayers and messages! We did it @markanthonycuevas_! Feeling so beyond grateful and blessed for the health of us all. Truly blessed with the best two little boys and soon-to-be husband.”

She noted that it was a “little scary” to give birth at only 32 weeks, adding, “I think our strong boy will be great. … Baby is in NICU already making progress.”

Us Weekly confirmed in October 2021 that Rainey was pregnant with baby No. 2. “Excited for our journey as parents and welcoming our second baby in March of 2022!” the then-expectant star gushed to Us at the time.

The couple used blue confetti to announce the sex of their baby-to-be during a beach day with family the following month.

The sex reveal came seven months after Rainey and Cuevas, 27, welcomed son Ace, now 9 months.

“Welcome Home Ace Anthony Cuevas,” the former reality star wrote via Instagram in April 2021. “Blessed is an understatement. After 19 hours of labor Aubrey delivered our beautiful baby boy and words cannot describe all the emotions we’ve been feeling for the past 24 hrs. He’s safe, healthy and has his mother’s smile! Thank you for everyone that wished us well going in and excited for this next chapter of our life and being a Dad.”

The new parents made their relationship Instagram official in July 2020, revealing three months later that they were starting a family.

“Baby Cuevas 4.29.21,” Cuevas captioned a photo of himself and his partner holding ultrasound photos with a smile.

The Georgia native proposed to Rainey later that year. “Forever sounds good baby,” he captioned an Instagram upload in November 2020.

The bride-to-be added in a post of her own: “I never figured out the true meaning of happiness until you. I couldn’t feel more grateful and excited to spend the rest of forever with you!”

The engaged pair have been documenting life with their eldest son while awaiting their second baby boy. “He’s so much fun and has grown up in so many ways the last few weeks,” Rainey told her Instagram followers of Ace in December 2021. “He’s crawling and standing on his own and has three teeth with more looking like they’re about to pop through. He’s always laughing and fake coughing is a new favorite lol. He’s been trying lots of new foods and started to give me crazy looks when I try to give him baby food.”

