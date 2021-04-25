Welcome to the world! Mark Cuevas and Aubrey Rainey are officially parents.

“Welcome Home Ace Anthony Cuevas 👶🏻 🍼,” Cuevas wrote via Instagram on Sunday, April 25. “Blessed is an understatement. After 19 hours of labor Aubrey delivered our beautiful baby boy and words cannot describe all the emotions we’ve been feeling for the past 24 hrs. He’s safe, healthy and has his mother’s smile! Thank you for everyone that wished us well going in and excited for this next chapter of our life and being a Dad 💙.”

The Love Is Blind alum, 27, announced in October 2020 that his then-girlfriend, 26, was pregnant with their first child. “Baby Cuevas 4.29.21.”

Rainey added with a post of her own at the time: “Baby Cuevas. April 2021. Blessed beyond measure and cannot wait to meet our little pumpkin.”

The reveal, which featured ultrasound photos, came three months after the couple made their relationship Instagram official. They went on to get engaged in November 2020.

“I never figured out the true meaning of happiness until you,” the bride-to-be captioned an Instagram slideshow of the proposal. “I couldn’t feel more grateful and excited to spend the rest of forever with you!”

As for Cuevas, the Georgia native wrote via Instagram that “forever sounds good.”

The couple continued to document Rainey’s baby bump progress ahead of their first child’s arrival. “28 weeks down and we are FEELING IT,” the former Netflix personality captioned a February Instagram photo. “Pregnancy has been no walk in the park.”

He explained, “Pregnancy has shown me that it takes a TEAM to get through this. Whether that’s mom and dad, our parents or even our friends, it seriously takes a village. For myself, it’s being the best fiancée, businessman, family man and friend I can be day in and day out. It’s not easy and some days I feel stretched thin, but I know we are exactly where we need to be.”

The then-pregnant star posted the same pics on her own account, writing that she “couldn’t love [her] little family any more.”

Cuevas previously dated costar Lauren “LC” Chamblin, splitting in June 2020. “I enjoyed spending time with LC for a few weeks, but at no point were we in an exclusive relationship, as LC confirmed herself,” the physical trainer told Us Weekly in a statement following cheating rumors. “I wish her the absolute best.”

During season 1 of Love Is Blind, the former athlete proposed to Jessica Batten but was left at the altar by the Illinois native, 36.

“I went into the wedding day just being like, ‘I’m going to be in the moment.’ I, like, blacked out, I think I was just so nervous,” the former reality star exclusively told Us in February 2020. “At the end of it, she didn’t want to [get married] and it’s OK. I look back at it now and it’s like, everything happened the way it’s supposed to happen.”