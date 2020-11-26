Down on one knee! Mark Cuevas proposed to his pregnant girlfriend, Aubrey Rainey, on Wednesday, November 25.

“Forever sounds good baby,” the Love Is Blind alum, 26, captioned an Instagram slideshow celebrating their engagement.

The bride-to-be shared the same PDA pics to her account, writing, “I never figured out the true meaning of happiness until you. I couldn’t feel more grateful and excited to spend the rest of forever with you!”

The Georgia native’s proposal comes one month after he announced that they have a little one on the way. “Baby Cuevas 4.29.21,” the former reality star wrote via Instagram in October.

Fellow Love Is Blind alum Giannina Gibelli commented, “Ahhhhh congratulations” on the social media upload, while Damian Powers wrote, “Congrats to you both brother! You’re going to be an incredible dad and I wish all three of you all the love and happiness life has to offer.”

Rainey wrote that she and Cuevas were “blessed beyond measure and cannot wait to meet [their] little pumpkin.”

The pair announced the sex of their baby-to-be earlier this month with the help of blue fireworks.

The couple made their relationship Instagram official in July, one month after Cuevas and his former costar Lauren “LC” Chamblin called it quits.

The personal trainer addressed cheating rumors following their June split, telling Us Weekly in a statement: “I enjoyed spending time with LC for a few weeks, but at no point were we in an exclusive relationship, as LC confirmed herself. I wish her the absolute best.”

While competing on season 1 of the Netflix show, Cuevas proposed to Jessica Batten, but the Illinois native, 36, left him at the altar.

“I went into the wedding day just being like, ‘I’m going to be in the moment.’ I, like, blacked out, I think I was just so nervous,” Cuevas exclusively told Us in February of the experience. “At the end of it, she didn’t want to [get married] and it’s OK. I look back at it now and it’s like, everything happened the way it’s supposed to happen.”