Wedding bells are ringing for these lucky couples! Though it’s still early, 2020 has proven to be a big year for celebrity engagements. As much as we enjoy celebrating love, here at Stylish we just cannot get enough of the rings that come with proposals. And this year there have been some seriously good ones.

On the first day of the year, Wilmer Valderrama proposed to his girlfriend of eight months, Amanda Pacheco, with an incredible pear-shaped bling set in a diamond-encrusted band, generating a high standard for the rest of 2020’s star engagements.

Victoria’s Secret model Martha Hunt may have topped it, though! On Wednesday, January 8, the 30-year-old took to the ‘gram to give fans a close-up glimpse of her blinding bauble. Kathryn Money at Brilliant Earth told Us that the lovebird’s cushion cut diamond is somewhere between 3 to 3.5 carats and is accented with tapered baguette diamonds and set on a white gold or platinum band. “The elegant simplicity of the ring’s design allows the gorgeous, showstopping center diamond to be the focal point,” she further explained.

Other standouts — so far — include Molly Bernard’s on-trend vintage bling and Jourdan Dunn’s delicate 2.5-carat oval diamond. But hey, the year’s still young!

From Pacheco’s memorable rock to Dunn’s awe-worthy stunner, keep scrolling to see all the best celebrity engagement rings of 2020. And don’t forget to continue checking in! Who knows what A-lister might be engaged next!