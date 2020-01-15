Love is in the air!

On Tuesday, January 14, Younger star Molly Bernard announced she got engaged to her girlfriend Hannah Lieberman in an adorable Instagram post.

“We said YES,” she wrote in a caption alongside a snap of the duo lounging on the couch with their dog Henry. In the bottom of the sweet shot is also a clear glimpse of the bride-to-be’s stunning ring.

According to Olivia Landau from The Clear Cut, the bauble appears to be a solitaire or three-stone ring with tiny tapered baguettes and a second curved half-crown band. “The unique crown band gives it a vintage feel,” says Landau. “Which is definitely on-trend.”

As for the actual rock, Landau suspects it’s a 1.5 brilliant or antique cut diamond.

Bernard is close with her co-star Hilary Duff. Not only did she officiate the Lizzie McGuire star’s wedding to Matthew Koma last month, but she’s also the godmother of their daughter, Banks Violet Bair.

Duff posted a black and white picture of the newly engaged couple to her Instagram page on Wednesday, January 15, to celebrate their big news.

“Look at this happiness,” Duff wrote in the accompanying caption. “I feel lucky to have these women in my life! Happy they found each other and wishing them all the bliss that is in this pic for their lifetime together!”

In 2017, Barnard told Entertainment Tonight that the pansexual character Lauren helped her come to understand her own sexuality.

“Her confidence has helped me a lot. It helped me in a few different ways: Her confidence helped me with my own kind of nervous and self struggles, but she’s also helped me with my sexual identity,” she told the news outlet. “I don’t identify as straight.”