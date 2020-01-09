It looks like congratulations are in order! On Wednesday, January 8, Victoria’s Secret model Martha Hunt took to Instagram to celebrate her engagement to photographer Jason McDonald. And to show off the bling that comes with it.

“I have a secret,” she wrote in a caption alongside a series of PDA-filled pictures of her and her soon-to-be hubby. As sweet and touching as the photos are, we couldn’t help but stare at the stunning circular rock on her left ring finger in the first snap.

According to Kathryn Money at Brilliant Earth, the cushion cut diamond is estimated to be about 3 to 3.5 carats. It’s accented with tapered baguette diamonds and set on a white gold or platinum band. “The elegant simplicity of the ring’s design allows the gorgeous, show stopping center diamond to be the focal point,” she explained.

Depending on the characteristics of the center stone, it could cost anywhere between $30,000 and $70,000.

The couple met on a photo shoot back in 2015. Though they often work together professionally, they’ve kept their romance to themselves for the most part. That is, until now.

Fellow VS models were quick to congratulate the 30-year-old and her fiance. “YESYESYESYESYESSSSSS @j_mcd,” wrote Gigi Hadid. “Love you both so much.”

“Yayyyyyyy congratulations you two love birds,” commented Lily Aldridge with a handful of exclamation points. “Arggggggh finally,” wrote Josephine Skriver. “So happy for you!! Congratulations love.”

McDonald also posted pictures from the big moment to his Instagram feed. In the first of the series, he shared a black-and-white snap of the ring attached to the dogs collar. Then in the second, the ring is safely on Hunt’s hand. “BEAR-er,” he cheekily wrote in the accompanying caption alongside a ring emoji.