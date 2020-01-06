The 2020 Golden Globes saw a ton of killer fashion looks that made headlines with the help of some breathtaking bling. Stars raced to the red carpet at the 77th annual awards show at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills on Sunday, January 5, proving that diamonds really do take an outfit to the next level.

This year’s red carpet was all about statement necklaces. Bombshell star Charlize Theron donned an $885,000 stunner, while Jennifer Aniston paired her black Dior Haute Couture Gown with vintage Cartier jewels. And that’s not all! Stars like Zoey Deutch, Jennifer Lopez and Helen Mirren wowed in bold takes on the red carpet trend, too.

But perhaps the buzziest necklace of all was Golden Globes nominee Cynthia Erivo’s. She hit the red carpet wearing a $3 million choker. The statement-making piece featured a 40-carat cabochon center sapphire surrounded by 56.65 carats of diamonds and sapphires. And to top off the look, she wore three matching rings.

Gwyneth Paltrow dared to be different when she wore a massive diamond necklace underneath her sheer dress. Fans were still able to make out the majestic bling and keeping it only partially exposed ensured that it didn’t overshadow her also-dazzling earrings.

Celebs surprised us with unexpected jewelry moments, too. Take Kerry Washington, for example. The Scandal alum wore a diamond-encrusted body harness that set the Internet ablaze.

