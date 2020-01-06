Better together! Tons of stars walked the 2020 Golden Globes red carpet on the arm of someone they loved — and man did they all look good doing it!

Golden Globes 2020 Red Carpet Fashion: What the Stars Wore

On Sunday, January 5, celebs attended the 77th annual awards show at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills with their significant other, making date-night chicer than ever!

There were lots of fashionable favorites who are regulars on the red carpet, such as Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas and Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez. But there were also some standouts that we don’t often see together like Peter Krause and Lauren Graham and Paige Butcher and Eddie Murphy. No matter how frequently they hit spotlight events, every duo nailed their style game.

10 Hottest Hunks in Suits and Tuxes on the Golden Globes 2020 Red Carpet

Priyanka, 37, and her pop star hubby, 27, went bold with colorful ensembles, her in a bright pink Cristina Ottaviano dress and him in a Prada suit. 44-year-old A-Rod kept his look paired down and simple to compliment his nominated fiancée’s bold bow-embellished Maison Valentino gown that was anything but subtle.

Lots of couples even wore coordinating looks created by the same designer. For instance, Portia de Rossi and Ellen DeGeneres both wore pantsuits by Celine, the talk show host’s a sparkly all-black number and her wife’s a sleek counterpart. Sir Elton John and his husband David Furnish both wore Gucci tuxedos and Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks, who was given the Cecil B. DeMille award last night, both wore Tom Ford designs.

To see all the best celebrity couple style, keep scrolling.