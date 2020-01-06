Oh, boy! As gorgeous as the ladies looked last night at the 2020 Golden Globes, the men also brought the heat in sexy and stylish tuxedos and suits. And we can’t get enough.

A-listers hit the red carpet at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills on Sunday, January 5, to celebrate the best in film and TV for the 77th annual awards show donning their best dressed.

Golden Globes 2020 Red Carpet Fashion: What the Stars Wore

When it came to the men’s fashion for the evening, we saw lots of classic black and white tuxes that were anything but boring. For instance, Brad Pitt collected his award for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture wearing a black and white number that he accessorized with retro Garrett Leight sunglasses. Another big winner for the night was Taron Egerton, who also kept it simple in a black and white look topped off with a bow tie.

However, not all the guys went with something as safe as these two. There were plenty of dudes who took risks, playing around with different colors and textures. Jason Momoa may have stripped down later in the night to just a tank top, but for the red carpet he rocked a unique and incredibly handsome velvet green number that he amped up with a Cartier brooch and watch. Nick Jonas appeared seriously chic in a silk burgundy Prada suit, which he accessorized with a bolo tie by the designer and Bulgari jewelry.

Golden Globes 2020 Afterparty Red Carpet Fashion: What the Stars Wore

And of course it wouldn’t be a proper red carpet fashion round-up without Billy Porter absolutely slaying in a standout number that cannot be beat by any man or woman. For Sunday night’s affair, he went with an all-white custom tuxedo that featured a detachable feathered train from Alex Vanish that featured a feathered skirt and tuxedo jacket. In terms of accessories, he paired the look with Jimmy Choo boots, Tiffany & Co. jewelry and an Emm Kuo clutch.

Keep scrolling to these looks and more men’s style at the 2020 Golden Globes.