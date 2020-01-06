We’re all here for the Golden Globes red carpet, but afterparty style, for most, isn’t just an afterthought. Following the ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills on Sunday, January 5, celebs kept up the festivities at star-studded parties in L.A. While some decided to stay in the designer ensembles they wore to the main event, others changed up their look by showing some more skin — or switching from a glamorous gown to a sophisticated suit.

Cynthia Erivo made this year’s top 5 best-dressed list at the 77th annual awards ceremony in her breathtaking custom sequined gown by Thom Browne. For the afterparty, the Harriet star kept with the black-and-white color scheme but stepped into a nautical-inspired V-neck suit, which she accessorized with minimalist gold jewelry (as opposed to the $3 million statement-making necklace she wore to the ceremony).

Jennifer Lopez also made a quick change after the show! For the red carpet, the Golden Globes nominee turned heads in a strapless Maison Valentino gown, featuring a massive emerald green and gold bow in the center. But to party with fiancé Alex Rodriguez, she slipped into a white Zuhair Murad Official with high leg slits, feathered sleeves and an intricately embroidered bodice.

Keep scrolling to see these looks and more from the 2020 Golden Globes afterparties!