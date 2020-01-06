The 2020 awards season started off strong with the 77th annual Golden Globes on Sunday, January 5. Inside The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, A-listers including Taylor Swift, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Carol Burnett and Elton John came together to celebrate the best of the best in film and television.

Ricky Gervais hosted the 77th annual ceremony, where Once Upon a Time in Hollywood won the most awards with three, including Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy. Joker, Rocketman and 1917 each took home two trophies in the movies categories, while Chernobyl, Fleabag and Succession also scored two apiece in the TV classes.

During the show, countless celebrities crossed paths and mingled with one another in and out of their seats. Swift, 30, spent much of the evening with her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, while Burnett, 86, chatted with the likes of Margot Robbie, Ellen DeGeneres and Kate McKinnon.

Many stars attended the Globes with family members. Pierce Brosnan and his wife Keely Shaye Smith’s sons, Dylan and Paris, served as the event’s ambassadors this year, while Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, brought along his four children: Colin, Elizabeth, Chet and Truman.

