The 2020 Golden Globes were a family affair! Laura Dern, Tom Hanks and more nominees brought their broods to the Sunday, January 5, awards show.

The Big Little Lies star, 52, for example, posed for pictures with her 18-year-old daughter, Ellery, and her 15-year-old son, Jaya, at the InStyle and Warner Bros. afterparty. The actress stunned in a plunging floral dress just after winning her fifth Golden Globe for her supporting role in Netflix’s Marriage Story.

The Los Angeles native shares her two kids with her ex-husband, Ben Harper. In September, Dern opened up about how “stressful” single parenting can be.

“On good days, I am kind enough to remember that there are growing pains, and it is all overwhelming and not easy or always fun,” the Little Women star admitted in her Modern Luxury cover story at the time. “On the hard days, it’s stressful and there is too much going on as a single parent—and it can be hard to carve out a minute for yourself. I have never had anybody else bully me in my single parenting life. I am lucky to have champions around me, but I can definitely do it myself.”

Dern’s Big Little Lies costar Zoë Kravitz also enjoyed the awards show with her family this year. The Lolawolf frontwoman, 31, arrived at the same party with her mom, Lisa Bonet, and her stepdad, Jason Momoa. Their red carpet family photos came after Kravitz and the Game of Thrones alum, 40, presented an award together.

Sunday marked Momoa’s first Globes ceremony, and he sported a green Tom Ford suit to the event at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills. Upon entering the ceremony, though, the actor removed his jacket and rocked a black tank top, pulling his long locks back into a man bun.

The Aquaman star documented his prep ahead of the show on his Instagram Stories, uploading a series of videos of himself getting ready with the help of his stylist, Jeanne Yang. “There’s no way I can afford that,” Momoa joked while showing off the $250,000 “borrowed” Cartier pin on his jacket and his watch by the same brand.

