Suit jacket optional! Jason Momoa stripped down to a tank top in the middle of the 2020 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, January 5.

The Aquaman star, 40, caught the attention of viewers when Succession star Brian Cox won Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Drama and walked to the stage to accept the award. Along the way, he passed Momoa, who was wearing a black tank and not the green velvet Tom Ford suit jacket that he had on earlier in the evening on the red carpet. He also put his long hair up in a man bun.

“I love how Jason Momoa is straight up wearing a tank top at the Golden Globes, man doesn’t give a s–t and I’m all for it,” one Twitter user wrote. Another tweeted, “I haven’t been the most popular guy in this life. Someday I’d like to be reincarnated as Jason Momoa’s tank top.” A third viewer called the actor “a legend” for going casual while other A-list attendees wore “fancy suits and dresses.”

It turned out that Momoa lent his jacket to his wife, Lisa Bonet, who was spotted wearing it over her floral Fendi Couture dress soon after.

“Find yourself a man as confident as #jasonmomoa who gave his wife his jacket at the Golden Globes while he chilled in a tank top! #ClassyAF,” another Twitter user wrote.

Later in the 77th annual ceremony, the Game of Thrones alum put his jacket back on to go on stage at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills and present an award with his stepdaughter, Zoë Kravitz, whom Bonet, 52, shares with her ex-husband, Lenny Kravitz.

Sunday night marked the first time that Momoa attended a Globes ceremony. He shared his excitement about the show on his Instagram Stories earlier in the day, uploading a series of videos of himself getting ready in his hotel room with his stylist, Jeanne Yang. He showed off the $250,000 Cartier pin that he wore on his jacket as well as a wristwatch by the same brand.

“There’s no way I can afford that,” he joked to his 14.4 million Instagram followers after noting that he “borrowed” the pricy items for the event.

The See star and Bonet — who married in October 2017 and share 12-year-old daughter Lola and 11-year-old son Nakoa-Wolf — walked the red carpet together at the Globes before heading inside.