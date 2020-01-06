Love on the red carpet! Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet turned the 2020 Golden Globe Awards into a fun-filled date night.

The couple were so in love as they arrived at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills on Sunday, January 5. The Aquaman star, 40, looked handsome in a green velvet Tom Ford suit jacket and black Valentino pants, while the Cosby Show alum, 52, turned heads in a floral Fendi Couture dress.

Momoa is on hand at the 77th annual ceremony to present an award. His stepdaughter, Zoë Kravitz, whom Bonet shares with ex-husband Lenny Kravitz, is also set to hand out a trophy.

The Game of Thrones alum shared a series of videos on his Instagram Stories earlier on Sunday as he got ready for the show. He showed off a $250,000 Cartier pin for his jacket and a wristwatch by the same brand, both of which he borrowed for the evening.

“There’s no way I can afford that,” he joked to his 14.4 million Instagram followers after panning the camera over to the watch.

Momoa later shared videos of himself rocking out to music by Slayer as his stylist, Jeanne Yang, helped him get dressed. “My first Golden Globes,” he captioned one of the posts.

The actor and Bonet, who share daughter Lola and son Nakoa-Wolf, have become regular fixtures at Hollywood events in recent years. They famously coordinated in pink at the 2019 Oscars, where he wore a velvet suit (with a matching scrunchie!) and she rocked a lace dress.

The couple have been an item since 2005. Us Weekly broke the news that they secretly married in October 2017 at their home in Topanga, California. Zoë, 31, Lola, 12, and Nakoa-Wolf, 11, attended the ceremony, as did Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender, among other celebrities.

“It was a big party and people came from out of town to attend,” a source told Us at the time.

Scroll down to see photos of Momoa and Bonet on the red carpet!