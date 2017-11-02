Surprise! It was widely believed that Jason Momoa and Lisa “Lilakoi” Bonet married in November 2007, but they didn’t make it official until this October, multiple sources confirm exclusively to Us Weekly.

“Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet had an official wedding a few weeks ago at their house in Topanga, California,” one insider reveals. “Apparently they weren’t officially married until then! They said they ‘made it official.'”

A second source confirms to Us that the couple — who share kids Lola, 10, and Nakoa-Wolf, 8 — purchased a marriage license from the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s office on October 2, one week before they exchanged vows.

Bonet’s daughter Zoë Kravitz, whom she shares with ex-husband Lenny Kravitz, attended the wedding, as did Alicia Vikander, Michael Fassbender, famed rock climber Chris Sharma and several of Momoa’s former costars. “He stays close with the people he works with on movies and is a really nice guy,” the first source tells Us. “It was a big party and people came from out of town to attend.”

According to a Facebook user who saw a friend’s photos from the wedding, the Game of Thrones alum, 38, wore an unbuttoned white shirt and a lei. He styled his long locks into a man bun. The Cosby Show alum, 49, “looked beautiful,” according to the Facebook user’s pal, who said some of the guests performed a traditional Māori haka for the bride.

The couple first met through mutual friends in 2005. Momoa previously revealed that he had a crush on Bonet after watching her on The Cosby Show as a child. “The first time [we met] I was like, ‘I want that one. I want her. I’m going to get her,'” he told Katie Couric in 2014. “I didn’t tell her until after we had our two children. But I told her … ‘I kind of stalked you. I was going to find you.'”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!