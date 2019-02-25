What a pair! Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet showed up to their first Oscars red carpet in pink outfits.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2017, looked at each other lovingly as they posed for pics at the 91st Academy Awards on Sunday, February 24. The Aquaman actor, 39, rocked a pink suede suit with a black tuxedo stripe down the side, designed personally for him by the late Karl Lagerfeld. He paired the bold look with a matching scrunchie, layered necklaces and brown boots.

“This is from [Lagerfeld’s] last couture collection from Fendi,” Bonet, 51, explained to ABC on the carpet. The designer passed away on Tuesday, February 19.

An eyewitness told Us Weekly exclusively that when Momoa and his wife first arrived, the actor walked to the other side of the car to meet Bonet. He grabbed her hand, and the two walked onto the carpet holding onto each other.

The actress stunned at her husband’s side in a lacy blush look, wearing her hair pulled back.

The Game of Thrones alum went on to discuss his new movie with ABC, which hit theaters in December 2018.

“[My kids] were blown away,” Momoa said. “They had a great time. I hadn’t seen it until they saw it, so it was a very special moment that I’ll remember forever.”

The Baywatch alum and his wife share daughter Lola, 11, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 10.

The little ones tagged along to the Aquaman premiere in December with their parents. Momoa and Bonet packed on the PDA as they posed for pics in black outfits.

While the pair didn’t lock lips on the Oscars red carpet, they blew fans away with their subtle, sweet moments.

“Whenever Jason Momoa is asked a question, he passes the mic to Lisa Bonet,” one fan wrote on Twitter. “He loves her so much. It’s amazing to watch.”

And after Ashley Graham asked the actor to do a dance on the red carpet, another fan added, “Lisa Bonet is a forever favorite for putting her hand up and politely but firmly saying NO to Ashley Graham when she asked Jason Momoa to dance for her during their red carpet interview. That’s protecting your partner.”