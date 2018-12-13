A family affair! Jason Momoa and his wife, Lisa Bonet, looked so in love at the premiere of his new movie, Aquaman, in Los Angeles on Wednesday, December 12.

The couple, who tied the knot in October 2017, shared a kiss on the blue carpet and posed for photos hand in hand. The pair also brought their 11-year-old daughter, Lola, son Nakoa-Wolf, nearly 10, and Momoa’s mom, Coni, to the event.

“It’s just fun, man!” Momoa told Us and other reporters about the film. “It’s got a great sense of humor. There is a ton of action in it … [it’s] a world we have never seen before.”

During the premiere, the actor stopped posing for photos and lead the attendees in a haka, a ceremonial dance in Māori culture. Temuera Morrison, who plays Momoa’s father in the movie, and Nakoa-Wolf were front and center during the special moment.

Scroll through to see the adorable pics from the premiere: