Nothing but brotherly love! Jason Momoa gave a little token of friendship to wife Lisa Bonet’s ex-husband — Lenny Kravitz!

The Aquaman star, 39, took to Instagram to share a photo of himself with the “Low” crooner, 54, as they showed off their new accessories. “I’m a huge fan of the artists I meet on instagram love spreading the aloha. I got @lennykravitz a present made by @leroyswoodentattoos amazing bone skull ring,” Momoa captioned the shot. “Check him out insta. Mahalo lenny for coming to support me on @nbcsnl aloha j.”

Kravitz shared his own post of support over the weekend when the Game of Thrones alum hosted the Saturday, December 8, episode of Saturday Night Live, where he reprised his role as Khal Drogo from the hit HBO show. Sharing a selfie of himself next to a sign with Momoa’s name, Kravitz wrote, “My brother @prideofgypsies is doing his thing right now on @nbcsnl.”

The experience was a monumental one for the Justice League actor, who noted during his monologue, “This is probably one of the greatest moments of my life right after having beautiful kids and marrying my red hot smokin’ wife, Lisa Bonet.”

In October 2017, Us Weekly exclusively revealed that Momoa and the Cosby Show alum — who began dating in 2005 — had secretly tied the knot, which came as a shock to fans who believed they had been married for years. The pair share daughter Lola, 11, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 9. Bonet, 51, was previously married to Kravitz from 1987 to 1993 — and they share 30-year-old daughter Zoe Kravitz.

The Divergent actress has previously spoken about the harmony between both sides of her blended family. “My dad and my stepdad get along really well, and my dad loves and is close with my brother and sister,” she told Ocean Drive magazine in 2015. “It’s really beautiful.”

