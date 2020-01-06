Love is in the air! The cameras love the couples at the 2020 Golden Globes, thanks to their adorable PDA.

Scarlett Johansson and her fiancé, Colin Jost, for instance, shared a sweet smooch while posing for pictures on the red carpet at the Sunday, January 5, awards show. The Marriage Story star, 35, rocked a red strapless gown while kissing the comedian, 37.

The pair, who got engaged in May, also gazed into each other’s eyes and laughed.

“They are in it for the long haul,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively of Johansson and the Saturday Night Live star in February. “Colin gets a starry-eyed look in his eyes when he talks about her.”

The insider went on to say that Jost is a “great father figure” for the actress’ 5-year-old daughter, Rose, who she shares with her ex-husband Romain Dauriac. “Colin loves playing with [Rose] and she is obsessed with him,” the source said.

Johansson and Jost weren’t the only ones loving it up on the Golden Globes red carpet. Michelle Williams and Thomas Kail held hands during their debut, one week after Us confirmed that they’re engaged and expecting their first child together.

The Dawson’s Creek alum, 39, is already the mother of her and late Heath Ledger’s 14-year-old daughter, Matilda. As for the Hamilton director, 42, this will be his first child.

Williams stunned in an orange Louis Vuitton gown with a blue shoulder detail ahead of Sunday’s awards show. Her flowing dress covered the New York native’s baby bump as she posed with Kail and her best friend, Busy Philipps.

Keep scrolling to see the cutest couples giving glimpses into their love lives at the Golden Globes, from Kit Harington and Rose Leslie to Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet.