Glowing at the Globes! Pregnant Michelle Williams looked absolutely stunning at the 2020 Golden Globes on Sunday, January 5, as she walked the red carpet alongside her new fiancé, Thomas Kail and her best friend, Busy Philipps.

The actress, 39, is nominated for best actress in a limited series or made-for-TV movie for her role as Gwen Verdon in Fosse/Verdon. Kail, 42, was a director and producer of the FX series.

On December 30, Us Weekly confirmed that the couple were engaged and expecting their first child together. This will be the second marriage for the Oscar-nominated star. In July 2018, she secretly tied the knot to Phil Elverum in the Adirondacks but the two split in April 2019.

The Dawson’s Creek alum is the mother of daughter Matilda, 14, whom she shared with the late Heath Ledger.

In 2012, Williams revealed to GQ that she had hoped to expand her family sooner than she was able to.

“I really wanted, and I really expected or imagined, that Matilda would have siblings that were close to her age,” the Venom star said at the time. “And now that she’s 6, that isn’t even a possibility anymore. So something that was making me feel impatient, that’s even removed. For whatever reason, that’s not our luck, not our path. You know, as hard as certain things have been for me, it’s harder thinking about how things will be for her. I have a lot of things that she doesn’t and some of what I have, I can give to her: The memories that I have, the objects that I have, the physical reminders that I have, the stories.”

Luckily, she has best friend Philipps’ kids around frequently, the Cougar Town alum told Us in August 2019. “They call each other godsisters, which is cute,” she said of Matilda’s bond with her kids, Birdie, 11, and Cricket, 6. “They’re definitely … like family.”

Despite her very private relationships, Williams has always been open about how much she loves her daughter. At the 2019 Emmys, she dedicated her win to Matilda. “This is for you,” she said at the ceremony. “Like everything else.”