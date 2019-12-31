Michelle Williams has a lot to celebrate this holiday season. The Oscar-nominated actress is engaged to Thomas Kail and expecting a baby with him, Us Weekly can confirm.

Us confirmed on Monday, December 30, that the Blue Valentine actress, 39, is engaged to Hamilton director. A rep for the actress has not commented on the news.

Kail, 42, and Williams worked together on FX’s Fosse/Verdon, which he both directed and produced earlier this year.

The Dawson’s Creek alum’s engagement comes less than a year after her split from husband Phil Elverum in April 2019. The former couple secretly wed in July 2018 in the Adirondacks in front of their friends, family and children.

The Emmy-winning actress is the mother of 14-year-old daughter Matilda, whom she shared with the late Heath Ledger. Following her 2018 nuptials, Williams told Vanity Fair that she “never gave up on love.”

The Montana native was with Ledger from 2004 to 2007. Williams has kept fairly quiet about their relationship since his 2008 death at age 28 from an accidental overdose, but she did open up to the fashion magazine in September 2018 about what she tells her daughter about her father.

“I always say to Matilda, ‘Your dad loved me before anybody thought I was talented, or pretty, or had nice clothes,’” Williams told Vanity Fair at the time. “Don’t settle. Don’t settle for something that feels like a prison, or is hard, or hurts you. If it doesn’t feel like love, it’s not love.”

Williams was linked to actor Jason Segel from 2012 to 2013 and director Spike Jonze for a year until their split in 2009. She was also linked to author Johnathan Safran Foer in 2015.