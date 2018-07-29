Wishing her the best. Kim Ledger, father of the late actor Heath Ledger, had only nice words for his son’s ex-girlfriend Michelle Williams after she revealed she secretly married musician Phil Elverum earlier this month.

“We are terribly happy, it is great,” Ledger said about the nuptials during an interview with The Goss on Sunday, July 29.

Though he wasn’t in attendance at the secretive ceremony, Ledger said that he hopes to meet Elverum “soon.”

“She’s very private and I don’t really like to make too many comments about her,” the Australian native added. “But we are very happy [for her].”

Williams, who shares daughter Matilda, now 12, with The Dark Knight actor, opened up about her relationship with Elverum in a cover story for Vanity Fair’s September 2018 issue. She revealed that the two tied the knot in the Adirondacks, with only their two daughters and a small group of friends present.

“I never gave up on love,” she told the publication.

The Dawson’s Creek alum also unveiled that she and the musician, with whom she shares a “very sacred and very special romance,” have a similar backstory, noting that his late wife had passed away in July 2016 from from pancreatic cancer, leaving behind their 18-month-old daughter. Williams, meanwhile, lost Ledger in January 2008.

“Obviously I’ve never once in my life talked about a relationship, but Phil isn’t anyone else. And that’s worth something,” she gushed of her marriage. “Ultimately the way he loves me is the way I want to live my life on the whole. I work to be free inside of the moment. I parent to let Matilda feel free to be herself, and I am finally loved by someone who makes me feel free.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!