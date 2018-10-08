A near run-in! Exes Michelle Williams and Jason Segel both attended the Field+Supply fair in Kingston, New York, over the weekend, an eyewitness tells Us Weekly.

“They were here separately. I saw her at the entrance and he was all the way at the back, sitting in a vendor’s booth as if he was with friends,” the eyewitness tells Us, noting that the How I Met Your Mother alum is dating an artist named Alexis Mixter who had a booth at the event.

Another onlooker tells Us that the Dawson’s Creek alum, who was there with her 12-year-old daughter, Matilda, and Segel did not interact with other another. “Michelle and Matilda were only there for a short time, Jason was there for most of the day on Saturday.”

Williams and Segel, both 38, dated from 2012 to 2013. Us broke the news of their secret romance in March 2012. The following January, the twosome were spotted on vacation with mutual friend Busy Philipps. Us confirmed they quietly split that February.

The Oscar nominee surprised fans by revealing she married musician Phil Elverum in a secret ceremony in July.

“Obviously I’ve never once in my life talked about a relationship, but Phil isn’t anyone else. And that’s worth something,” she told Vanity Fair in July. “Ultimately the way he loves me is the way I want to live my life on the whole. I work to be free inside of the moment. I parent to let Matilda feel free to be herself, and I am finally loved by someone who makes me feel free.”

Williams also told the outlet she “never gave up on love” following the death of Matilda’s father, Heath Ledger, who died of an accidental overdose of prescription pills in January 2008.

“I always say to Matilda, ‘Your dad loved me before anybody thought I was talented, or pretty, or had nice clothes,’” she told the magazine.

The Venom star and Elverum stepped out together for the first time in September after their secret nuptials.

