There they are! Michelle Williams was spotted with her new husband, Phil Elverum, for the first time since their secret wedding.

The newlyweds stepped out together on Saturday, September 22, while shopping for antiques in upstate New York with her 12-year-old daughter, Matilda, and his 3-year-old daughter, Agathe. The Oscar nominee, 38, sported a pair of tan overalls with a long-sleeved blue top and sunglasses, while the musician, 40, kept it casual in a beige T-shirt and jeans.

“They were happy and laid back,” an eyewitness tells Us Weekly exclusively. “They were very affectionate with one another.”

Williams revealed in July that she quietly exchanged vows with Elverum in the Adirondacks earlier that month in front of a few friends and their daughters. She shared Matilda with the late Heath Ledger, while the former Microphones frontman shared Agathe with the late illustrator Geneviève Castrée.

See more exclusive photos from the couple’s outing below!