



Congratulations are in order! Michelle Williams is pregnant and engaged to Thomas Kail.

Us Weekly confirmed on Monday, December 30, that the Oscar nominee, 39, and the theater director, 42, are expecting their first child together and are also set to tie the knot. Williams is already the mother of 14-year-old daughter Matilda, whom she shared with the late Heath Ledger.

The actress’ career and personal life have been in the spotlight for many years, while her husband-to-be does more work behind-the-scenes on Off-Broadway and Broadway productions.

In honor of the couple’s happy news, Us Weekly rounded up five things to know about Kail.

1. He Is Close Friends With Lin-Manuel Miranda

Kail and Miranda, 39, both attended Wesleyan University in Middletown, Connecticut, although they did not meet until after graduation. They went on to create the hip-hop comedy show Freestyle Love Supreme.

2. He Has Continued to Collaborate With Miranda

In addition to Freestyle Love Supreme, the pair worked together on In the Heights and Hamilton, both of which Kail directed and Miranda created.

3. He Has Won Many Awards

Kail received a Tony Award nomination for Best Direction of a Musical for In the Heights in 2008. He was nominated in the same category in 2016 for Hamilton and won. He also took home two Emmy Awards in 2016 for directing Grease: Live.

4. He Was Previously Married

The Virginia native tied the knot with actress Angela Christian in 2006. It is unclear when they split, but they were last seen together in December 2018. (Williams, for her part, was briefly married to musician Phil Elverum from 2018 to 2019.)

5. He Has Worked With Williams

The newly engaged couple likely met on the set of Fosse/Verdon. Kail directed five of the 2019 FX miniseries’ eight episodes, while Williams played actress and dancer Gwen Verdon.