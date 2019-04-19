It’s over. Michelle Williams and husband Phil Elverum have called it quits after less than one year of marriage, Us Weekly can confirm.

The Dawson’s Creek alum, 38, shocked fans in July 2018 when she told Vanity Fair that she had secretly tied the knot in the Adirondacks in front of a small group of friends and their respective children. Williams is the mother of 13-year-old daughter Matilda, whom she shared with the late Heath Ledger. Elverum, for his part, has a daughter with his late wife, Geneviéve Castrée, who passed away in July 2016 from pancreatic cancer.

“Obviously I’ve never once in my life talked about a relationship, but Phil isn’t anyone else. And that’s worth something,” Williams told Vanity Fair at the time. “Ultimately the way he loves me is the way I want to live my life on the whole. I work to be free inside of the moment. I parent to let Matilda feel free to be herself, and I am finally loved by someone who makes me feel free.”

The Oscar nominee also told the magazine that she “never gave up on love” following Ledger’s untimely death in 2008.

“I always say to Matilda, ‘Your dad loved me before anybody thought I was talented, or pretty, or had nice clothes,’” Williams explained. “Don’t settle. Don’t settle for something that feels like a prison, or is hard, or hurts you. If it doesn’t feel like love, it’s not love.”

Back in December 2018, an insider told Us Weekly that Williams thought she found her “perfect match.”

“She kissed a lot of frogs to get where she is now,” the insider said. “But she doesn’t regret it one bit.”

