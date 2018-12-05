How Michelle Williams Found Love Again After Heath Ledger

Everything changed for Michelle Williams when she least expected it. In July, a decade after the death of her ex-boyfriend Heath Ledger, the Oscar nominee, 38, quietly married singer-songwriter Phil Elverum.

“She and Phil are a perfect match,” says a source close to Williams exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly. “She kissed a lot of frogs to get where she is now, but she doesn’t regret it one bit.”

Like the actress — who shared daughter Matilda, now 13, with Ledger — Elverum, 40, is widowed and has a young daughter. His first wife, artist Geneviève Castrée, died from stage IV pancreatic cancer in 2016 when their daughter, Agathe, was just 18 months old.

