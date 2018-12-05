Exclusive

How Michelle Williams Found Love Again After Heath Ledger

Everything changed for Michelle Williams when she least expected it. In July, a decade after the death of her ex-boyfriend Heath Ledger, the Oscar nominee, 38, quietly married singer-songwriter Phil Elverum.

“She and Phil are a perfect match,” says a source close to Williams exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly. “She kissed a lot of frogs to get where she is now, but she doesn’t regret it one bit.”

Heath Ledger and Michelle Williams arrive at the 78th Academy Awards at the Kodak Theatre in Hollywood on March 5, 2006. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Like the actress — who shared daughter Matilda, now 13, with Ledger — Elverum, 40, is widowed and has a young daughter. His first wife, artist Geneviève Castrée, died from stage IV pancreatic cancer in 2016 when their daughter, Agathe, was just 18 months old.

