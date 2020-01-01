The best accessory! Kristen Bell, Kate Mara and other celebrity moms have showed off their baby bumps at the Golden Globes.

The Frozen star, who shares Lincoln and Delta with her husband, Dax Shepard, walked the red carpet while pregnant with her eldest in January 2013. The actress kissed the “Armchair Expert” podcast host in a gray Jenny Packham dress with a bedazzled top and a matching clutch.

“Wish us luck on our nomination for most PDA!” the Zimzum of Love author tweeted alongside a selfie ahead of the awards show.

As for Mara, the House of Cards alum kept her pregnancy under wraps while attending the 2019 Golden Globes. She covered her baby bump in a flowing Miu Miu gown while posing for pictures on the red carpet with her husband, Jamie Bell. The following month, she put her budding belly on full display at Elton John’s 2019 Oscars after-party in a lacy white gown.

In May, the New York native celebrated her baby-to-be with a “beautiful” baby shower. “It was an intimate couple’s shower held at Kate and Jamie’s house,” an eyewitness told Us Weekly exclusively at the time. “There were beautiful pink flower arrangements and a big arch of wildflowers and roses to welcome guests at the gate. It was a stunning entrance and everyone stopped to admire it and take pictures.”

Mara and Bell, who shares son Jack with his ex-wife, Evan Rachel Wood, welcomed their daughter later that same month. The Pose alum confirmed the news on Instagram with a picture of her newborn daughter’s feet.

In July 2018, the American Horror Story alum gushed to Us exclusively about coming “from a really, really big family.” She explained, “ I’ve had kids around me my entire life. Family is everything to me and I like being surrounded by lots of kids and family at all times.”

