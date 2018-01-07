No ordinary girls’ night out! America Ferrera accompanied Natalie Portman to the 2018 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, January 7, marking Ferrera’s first red carpet appearance since announcing her pregnancy on New Year’s Eve.

Ferrera posted a sweet photo with Portman, who is presenting at the annual ceremony, in which the two actresses smile while posing in their respective black dresses. As previously reported, nearly every attendee at the ceremony wore black as a way of supporting the #MeToo movement against sexual harassment and “Time’s Up,” a movement that fight against sexual assault, harassment and inequality in the workplace.

“My gentlewoman of a date, @nportmanofficial came all the way to the door for me. How ladies do,” Ferrera wrote on Instagram. “#TIMESUP#WHYWEWEARBLACK.”

The Superstore actress wore a sparkly black gown for the event under a blazer. Portman, meanwhile, wore a long sleeved gown for the occasion.

Before the show, Portman also took to Instagram to explain why she chose to wear black. “Today I wear black to be in solidarity with all people who have suffered discrimination, harassment, abuse in the workplace,” she wrote. “Time’s up on the imbalance of power. Let’s make our workplaces look more like our world.”

Ferrera announced on December 31 that she and her husband, Ryan Piers Williams, are expecting their first child. “We’re welcoming one more face to kiss in 2018!” She captioned an Instagram photo of the couple wearing bright 2018 glasses and holding a onesie that reads “mas besos (por favor),” adding: “Wishing you #MasBesos in the New Year! #babybesos #HappyNewYear.”

On his own Instagram account, Williams added: ““Making room for new and beautiful things to come in 2018! #happynewyear.”

