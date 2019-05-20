Scarlett Johansson is engaged to Saturday Night Live star Colin Jost after two years of dating.

The Avengers star’s publicist Marcel Pariseau confirmed the happy news to The Associated Press on Sunday, May 19. Pariseau said that no date has been set for the couple’s wedding.

Johansson, 34, was previously married to Ryan Reynolds from 2008 to 2011, and went on to wed Romain Dauriac in 2014, splitting three years later. The exes share a daughter named Rose, 4.

The actress and the “Weekend Update” co-anchor, 36, were first spotted getting cozy at an afterparty for the SNL season 42 finale in May 2017 and made their first public appearance together as a couple in November of that year.

An insider told Us Weekly weeks later that the comedian was “telling friends he wants to marry her.”

Jost gushed about his girlfriend, telling Entertainment Tonight that September that “she’s pretty cool.”

“It’s hard to have a lot of complaints, she’s pretty awesome,” he added. “I’m very happy. I feel very lucky.”

The Tony award winner was just as smitten and told Ellen DeGeneres in April 2018, “I guess I’m a Colin fan,” adding, “He’s not bad.”

Us exclusively revealed in February that the pair were living together.

“Colin is still head over heels for Scarlett,” an insider close to Jost told Us. “He thinks she is incredible, kind, beautiful. He is beyond doting to her and loves showing her off when they’re out.”

The insider added that Johansson “loves Colin too, and they are in it for the long haul. They have talked about marriage and are fully committed to each other. Colin gets a starry-eyed look in his eyes when he talks about her.”

“Colin is also close to Scarlett’s daughter, and they have a lot of date nights in together as a family,” the source added.

