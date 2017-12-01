Live from New York! Scarlett Johansson and Saturday Night Live’s Colin Jost made their first public appearance together as a couple on Thursday, November 30.

The Avengers: Infinity War actress, 33, and Jost, 35, posed together at the American Museum of Natural History Gala. Johansson wore a red vintage Yves Saint Laurent gown while Jost looked sharp in a black tuxedo and bow tie.

Jost’s SNL costar Aidy Bryant, who was also in attendance, shared a photo of him from the event on her Instagram Story. “When you a hunk and you know it,” she captioned a pic of Jost onstage.

It was first rumored in May that the Jungle Book star and Jost were an item when they were spotted making out during the SNL season finale party at 30 Rockefeller Center. The following month, they dined at The East Pole in NYC’s Upper East Side neighborhood.

“They were holding hands and looked like they were getting cozy,” an eyewitness told Us Weekly at the time. “They were really chill and super nice.”

Earlier this month, they were photographed kissing in the Big Apple. “Scarlett and Colin looked very happy together,” an onlooker said. “He was very protective over her as they were leaving [Vandal]. He tried blocking her from the photographers and the rain at the same time as they left.”

The pair have kept tight-lipped about their relationship, but Jost did dish a little during the Emmy Awards. “She’s wonderful. She’s working, so otherwise, she’d be here,” he told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “She’s pretty cool. It’s hard to have a lot of complaints, she’s pretty awesome … I’m very happy. I feel very lucky.”

Johansson was previously married to Ryan Reynolds from 2008 to 2011. She announced her split from French journalist Romain Dauriac in January 2017 and the pair finalized their divorce in September. The exes are parents of 3-year-old daughter Rose.

