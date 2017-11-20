Does this make it official? Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson have been keeping their romance under wraps since they were first spotted together in May. However, in the early hours of Sunday, November 19, the actress was spotted kissing and smiling at the Saturday Night Live star!

“Scarlett and Colin looked very happy together,” an eyewitness told Us Weekly, adding that the pair left the SNL party at New York City’s Vandal together. “He was very protective over her as they were leaving. He tried blocking her from the photographers and the rain at the same time as they left.”

The onlooker added that during their walk home, they “stopped to kiss a few times,” and the 32-year-old actress was all smiles. “She wrapped herself around him and kissed him. It was like no one else existed in their world … even in the rain!”

The romance between the pair has been heating up. The two were spotted on multiple dates over the summer. In June, they visited The East Pole in New York City. “They were holding hands and looked like they were getting cozy,” an eyewitness told Us at the time. “They were really chill and super nice.”

Then, they spent Fourth of July weekend together in Montauk, New York, with his family. They “were making out,” an insider told Us.

In September, Jost, 35, gushed over the Rough Night actress at the Emmy Awards. “She’s wonderful. She’s working, so otherwise, she’d be here,” the comedian told Entertainment Tonight. “She’s pretty cool … It’s hard to have a lot of complaints, she’s pretty awesome.”

Johansson separated from Romain Dauriac in January. They share 3-year-old daughter Rose.

