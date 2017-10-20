Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are still going strong! The couple enjoyed a romantic date night in The Hamptons on Thursday, October 19, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

The actress, 32, and the Saturday Night Live star, 35, headed to Indian Wells Tavern in Amagansett, New York, for a late dinner. “They were snacking on wings,” the source tells Us. “They were holding hands as they sat across the table from each other when the server approached them. They sat at a bar table close to the window and were smiling and talking to each other.”

Johansson and Jost have been dating since earlier this year. They were first spotted cozying up at an afterparty for the SNL season 42 finale in May, and later dined together at The East Pole in New York City in June. “They were holding hands and looked like they were getting cozy,” an eyewitness told Us at the time. “They were really chill and super nice.”

The pair also packed on the PDA on a beach in Montauk, New York, over the July 4 weekend. An insider told Us they were “making out” while spending an afternoon with Jost’s brother, Casey Jost, and his wife, Lisa Kleinman.

There were rumors that Johansson and the comedian had split after she was spotted having dinner with celebrity chef Bobby Flay on Sunday, October 15. However, her rep assured Us the outing was purely platonic: “They are friends as well as neighbors.” An eyewitness added, “They just looked like friends and nothing really romantic going on at all.”

The Avengers actress finalized her divorce from French journalist Romain Dauriac in September after two years of marriage. They share 3-year-old daughter Rose.

