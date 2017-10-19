New couple alert? Scarlett Johansson and Bobby Flay were spotted having dinner together in New York City on Sunday, October 15.

The Golden Globe nominee, 32, and the celebrity chef, 52, were all smiles as they left Sushi Nakazawa in the West Village of Manhattan. She wore a tan jacket over a red striped shirt, faded jeans, white shoes and oversize glasses, while he rocked an all-black ensemble and brown leather shoes.

It seems their outing was purely platonic, though. “They are friends as well as neighbors,” her rep tells Us Weekly. An eyewitness adds, “They just looked like friends and nothing really romantic going on at all.”

Johansson was most recently linked to Saturday Night Live cast member Colin Jost. They were first spotted cozying up at an afterparty for the NBC sketch comedy in May, and later enjoyed a date at The East Pole in NYC in June. “They were holding hands and looked like they were getting cozy,” an onlooker told Us of the date at the time. “They were really chill and super nice.”

ScarJo and the comedian, 35, were also seen “making out” in Montauk, New York, over the July 4 weekend, a source told Us. They were last spotted together on September 30 at another SNL afterparty.

The Avengers actress and French journalist Romain Dauriac finalized their divorce in September. They were married for two years and share daughter Rose, 3. Meanwhile, Flay finalized his divorce from actress Stephanie March in 2015 after 10 years of marriage. He was most recently linked to Masters of Sex star Heléne Yorke.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!