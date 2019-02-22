So happy together! Scarlett Johansson and boyfriend Colin Jost are going strong nearly two years after their relationship began, sources tell Us Weekly exclusively.

“Colin is still head over heels for Scarlett,” an insider close to the Saturday Night Live star, 36, reveals. “He thinks she is incredible, kind, beautiful. He is beyond doting to her and loves showing her off when they’re out.”

The feeling is mutual for the Avengers: Infinity War actress, 34. “Scarlett loves Colin too, and they are in it for the long haul,” the source adds. “They have talked about marriage and are fully committed to each other. Colin gets a starry-eyed look in his eyes when he talks about her.”

Jost fits in with Johansson’s brood too. “Colin is also close to Scarlett’s daughter, and they have a lot of date nights in together as a family,” says the insider. The Golden Globe nominee shares 4-year-old Rose with ex-husband Romain Dauriac, whom she split from in January 2017.

Meanwhile, a second source tells Us that the comedian and the Her star live together.

The couple first sparked romance rumors in May 2017 when they were spotted making out at a Saturday Night Live afterparty. The duo made their first public appearance together in November of that year.

Us exclusively reported in December 2017 that Jost was “telling friends he wants to marry” Johansson.

The pair stepped out for their first red carpet together in April 2018. “Their eyes lit up when they looked at each other,” an eyewitness told Us at the time.

Furthermore, Johansson raved over her boyfriend during an Ellen DeGeneres Show appearance that month. “I guess I’m a Colin fan,” she quipped. “He’s not bad.”

Jost previously opened up about his “Weekend Update” cohost, Michael Che, teasing him about his romance. “He got me a very full, realistic Hawkeye costume from The Avengers,” he recalled on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in August 2018, to which the Daily Show alum, 35, replied: “Because your girlfriend’s Black Widow.”

The How to Be Single actor then asked his pal, “Wait, do you think that they’re a couple in the movie?” Che admitted he had never seen the Marvel films.

With reporting by Travis Cronin and Brody Brown

