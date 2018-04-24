Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost Make First Red Carpet Appearance: Photo

Will this make the news on Weekend Update? Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost have finally made it official — on the red carpet. The stars made their debut as a couple at the premiere of her film Avengers: Infinity War in L.A. on Monday, April 23.

Johansson, who plays Black Widow in the franchise, stunned in an embroidered metallic dress for her big night out while the Saturday Night Live star wore a black tux. (They previously attended the American Museum of Natural History Gala in November 2017, but did not walk a red carpet.)

The pair posed for photos together and were all smiles. “Their eyes lit up when they looked at each other,” an onlooker adds to Us Weekly.

Earlier in the day, Johansson, 33, taped The Ellen DeGeneres Show — and gushed over her beau. “I guess I’m a Colin fan,” she teased. “He’s not bad.”

Late last year, a source told Us that Jost “wants to marry” the actress. “He loves to take her out and show her off,” the insider said at the time. “He’s head over heels.”

Johansson was previously married to Ryan Reynolds from 2008 to 2011. She shares daughter Rose, 3, with her second ex-husband, Romain Dauriac.

