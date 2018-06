Saturday Night Live may be known for bringing laughs to viewers, but it’s also brought tons of stars together. From old-school SNL veterans like Dan Aykroyd and Bill Murray, to more recent stars such as Colin Jost and Pete Davidson, tons of the late-night staple’s cast met their significant others while working on the NBC show. And while some relationships crashed and burned — including Fred Armisen and Elisabeth Moss — others have remained unbreakable.

Scroll through to see photos!