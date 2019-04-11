It’s over once again. Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus have split for a second time less than three months after reuniting, multiple sources confirm to Us Weekly.

“She has a kid and an ex-husband and a job in New York and Ben has his family and a job in L.A., and while they love and respect each other, they just realized it wasn’t going to work,” an insider explained to Us of the Batman star, 46, and the 38-year-old Saturday Night Live producer’s decision to go their separate ways. “They really gave it another solid try.”

Though Affleck and Shookus’ second chance at romance didn’t work out, the source notes that the twosome “will always have love for each other.”

Us Weekly exclusively confirmed in February 2019 that the Gone Girl actor and Shookus got back together after Affleck’s latest stint in rehab. Affleck and Shookus sparked rekindled romance rumors in January 2019 after they were spotted heading to dinner together in California.

The duo first split in August 2018 after more than one year of dating. Weeks later, Affleck’s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, staged an at-home intervention with the Argo actor and his sober coach. (Around this time, Affleck had a brief fling with Playboy model Shauna Sexton.)

Affleck completed a 40-day stay in a treatment center in October. “This week I completed a 40-day stay at a treatment center for alcohol addiction and remain in outpatient care,” he shared in an Instagram post at the time. “The support I have received from my family, colleagues and fans means more to me than I can say. It’s given me the strength and support to speak about my illness with others. Battling any addiction is a lifelong and difficult struggle. Because of that, one is never really in or out of treatment. It is a full-time commitment. I am fighting for myself and my family.”

A source previously told Us that Shookus is a “very positive influence in his life.” Affleck shares three children with Garner: Violet, 13, Seraphina, 10, and Samuel, 7.

