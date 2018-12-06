Dating an A-lister wasn’t all that amazing for Shauna Sexton. During the Playboy model’s two-month fling with Ben Affleck, the 46-year-old Oscar winner’s mood was “always up and down,” a source reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “Sometimes he [wanted] to go out, drink and get girls, and other times [he was] completely sober and going to church.”

The tumultuous relationship left Sexton, 22, “really scarred” when they called it quits in October (just days after he completed a stint in rehab for alcoholism), says the insider. For more on how she feels about their relationship, check out the video above.

