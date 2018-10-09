Focusing on himself. Ben Affleck and Shauna Sexton have called it quits on their nearly two-month fling, a source confirms to Us Weekly.

The news comes after the Oscar winner, 46, and the Playboy model, 22, traveled to Big Sky, Montana, together. She documented the adventure on her Instagram. He had previously visited the area with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, and their three children: Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 6.

Affleck and Sexton were first spotted together at Nobu in Malibu on August 16 after his split from his girlfriend of more than a year, Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus. He and the veterinary technician grabbed burgers at a Jack in the Box drive-thru in Santa Monica three days after their Nobu date before returning to his house, where she stayed the night.

The Gone Girl star checked into rehab on August 22 after an intervention with Garner, 46, and a sober coach. Sexton visited him at the Malibu facility on September 9, and was seen driving around town in his SUV throughout his stay.

Affleck confirmed on Thursday, October 4, that he completed his 40-day inpatient treatment program. “I am grateful to all those who are there for me,” he wrote on Instagram. “I hope down the road I can offer an example to others who are struggling.”

The actor and Garner, who separated in June 2015, finalized their divorce later on Thursday after meeting at her house.

