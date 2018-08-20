A mystery no more! Following Ben Affleck’s split from Lindsay Shookus, the 46-year-old actor is seemingly moving on with Shauna Sexton, and Us Weekly is giving you five things to know about his rumored new love interest.

The two were first spotted out on Thursday, August 16, while dining together at Malibu’s hot spot Nobu. The outing came just four days before a source confirmed to Us Weekly that Affleck and the Shookus, 38, had called it quits on their year-long relationship.

And it wasn’t just a nice dinner out. Affleck and the 22-year-old model were seen hitting up the drive-thru at a Santa Monica Jack In the Box on Sunday, August 19, and noshed on french fries together in Affleck’s Range Rover. Following their fast food run, Sexton headed back to the actor’s home and “spent the night,” a source tells Us Weekly.

Scroll down to find out more about Sexton.

She Was Playboy’s Miss May 2018 Playmate

Months before her rumored relationship with Affleck, Sexton was chosen for the coveted modeling spot in the popular publication. She revealed in an interview with Playboy that modeling, in fact, is not her first job choice and is actually her “plan B.”

She’s a Veterinary Technician

According to her bio page on the Playboy website, Sexton said she began her work as a vet tech when she was “about 16,” and that she’s “good at working under pressure.” She currently works full time at VSEC – Veterinary Specialty and Emergency Center in Thousand Oaks, California.

She’s Got a Type

The Virginia Beach native says she wants “someone who’s able to compromise but doesn’t doesn’t sell himself short,” and that she appreciates “people who are the truest forms of themselves and brutally honest about who they are.” She also adds that “humor is so important.”

She a Proud Dog Mom

Sexton not only works with animals as a profession, but is also mama to a four-legged friend named Otis. She often posts pictures and videos of the adventures she takes with the Lab-Bloodhound mix on Instagram, even calling the pup her “best friend.”

She’s a Gym Rat

Gotta make up for those french fries somehow! Sexton’s toned physique is the result of hard work. “If I’m not working, I’m working out,” her bio reads. “I do a lot of high-interval training and incorporate cardio.” She’s also showed off her strength in social media posts documenting sweat sessions.

